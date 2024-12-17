'I hope this money comes back': City of Buffalo could recoup $561k loan given to Braymiller Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Now that Braymiller Market's downtown Buffalo store is winding down operations, some Buffalo Common Council members are questioning the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) about the city's next steps.

"This isn't an attack from me on BURA or to the owner of Braymiller but more about the systems," Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope said.

WKBW Ellicot District Council member and Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope

Last spring, the market’s owner reached out to the city for financial support. After much controversy, the Council approved a $561,000 loan. With the market now set to close, Halton-Pope is pressing BURA’s Senior Director, Scott Billman, on the fate of that money.

Billman: We have not requested the money back at this point.

Halton-Pope: No, no, you said you will not. That’s what you said to the public.

Billman: If that was the statement, it was incorrect. I should’ve responded that we do have a process, and we have to follow the process we’ve followed countless times when requests come in the door.

WKBW Council members at a finance committee meeting on Tuesday.

BURA members outlined two major requirements Braymiller had to meet after receiving the loan:



Retain at least 7 staff members, which Braymiller exceeded

Stay open for two years

Halton-Pope: If they close and we recoup the loan, can it be reallocated to other smaller businesses?

Billman: Any funds that come back in the door will come back in as program income...that could then be reallocated through an action plan process.

WKBW Council member Rasheed Wyatt (far right) speaking at the finance committee meeting on Tuesday.

"I hope this money comes back and we can utilize that for other businesses in this community," University District Council member Rasheed Wyatt said.

Regarding the building's future, Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon stated it would be designated for public use, potentially for public safety.

WKBW Finance Chair and Fillmore District Council member Mitch Nowakowski

“A public use for a public safety campus or use is not appealing to me," Fillmore District Council member Mitch Nowakowski said.

"There is a need obviously for public safety but B district is just down the street it's not far away but there is a serious need for food in my district," Halton-Pope said.

Council members have requested that BURA members return for another discussion once Braymiller closes. BURA members said the closure could happen as soon as this week.