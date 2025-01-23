'I hope they feel welcome': Stitch Buffalo launches video series for refugee resettled in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local organization has reeled a new video series to help connect with some of our new Western New Yorkers.

Stitch Buffalo has launched a unique project hoping to highlight the voices of women in the Refugee Women's Workshop.

It is to be more accessible for women worldwide, who have resettled in Buffalo.

The nonprofit services refugee women in the textile arts.

When a woman sees one of these clips in their native language, Executive Director Dawn Hoeg hopes this makes them feel welcome.

"We are indeed the City of Good Neighbors. There is an opportunity for them to be part of the community. The opportunity is to get supplies and materials, the opportunity is to learn and the opportunity is to bring your skill," Hoeg said.

To participate in the workshop, you simply need to have an interest and walk through the Stitch Buffalo doors at their new location, Plymouth Avenue.

Incredible skills in embroidery, knitting, and sewing can be learned at the location, whether making items for the family or creating items to sell for supplemental income.