'I heard from God,' Pastor completes 25th 'week on the streets' to help homeless

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Every year for the past 25 years, Pastor Eric Johns has spent a week living on the streets to raise awareness for those in need.

Eric wrapped up his final year on Saturday, and will be passing the baton to his sons to carry on the annual tradition.

"I heard from God, and it was to go live on the streets with the homeless people," Eric said.

So, that is just what he did.

Eric has been using this week on the streets to draw attention to "Boxes of Love," Buffalo Dream Center's mobile food and gift pantry.

"What started with helping 200 kids ... we're going to wrap presents for about 4,000 children, and we're going to give food to about 3,500 families," Eric said.

When Eric finished his last week on the streets, he immediately met volunteers at the BDC Outreach Center to assemble bags of groceries for families in need.

"It started out as something I did but it's become, over the years, who I am," he said.

After these 25 years, Johns said he is ready for his sons to take over his legacy.

Nate Johns, one of his sons, has spent the past few years alongside his father in the streets. Next year, he will be joined by his brother and cousins without the help of Eric.

"It's not something that's like, 'you're up next; you have to do this,'" Nate said. "We really want to. He's been a really great example my whole life, and I've always felt part of it."

Eric said these many weeks have taught him valuable lessons he hopes others will recognize.

"People on the streets, they're people," Eric said. "They're people with stories, and they've got names ... families ... dreams."

These values have been passed down through generations.

"You don't have to grow up in this," Nate said. "You just need to be willing to take a moment to talk to a guy on the street that you notice might be lonely. If you're willing to take a few minutes out of your day to do that, you could really impact someone's life."

To find out how to volunteer, donate, or request help with Boxes of Love, click here.