'I got to hear her voice; I can relax': Tour bus crash witness reconnects with family he helped

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Direk Dantzler, the good Samaritan whose quick actions may have saved a young girl after a bus crashed on I-90 in Pembroke, was able to reconnect with the family he helped after the accident.

Dantzler, who is from the Utica area, was driving down the New York State Thruway from Buffalo to Rochester when the deadly tour bus crash happened right in front of him.

On Tuesday, he shared with me how he jumped into action, using medical skills he learned at work to save a 6-year-old girl’s life, but that he never got her family’s contact information and was hoping to reach back out.

WATCH: 'I'd really like to reach out': Tour bus crash witness wants to reconnect with the family he helped

'I'd really like to reach out': Tour bus crash witness wants to reconnect with the family he helped

The 6-year-old girl he saved is named Elsa. Her father, Shoaib, spoke with me on Friday about how grateful he is to have met Dantzler when he did.

Family Photo 6-year-old Elsa (left) visited Niagara Falls with her family before boarding that tour bus that never made it to its destination.

“He came like an angel, I feel like God sent him right away to help me,” Shoaib said.

Five people were killed in that crash, with dozens more injured, including Shoaib and his entire family, who, other than Elsa, have since been released from local hospitals. Elsa had serious injuries to her arm and back and remains in Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“She had two surgeries, another one going on right now, and [we’re] expecting at least one more," Shoaib said. "We are thankful she’s alive, but we are also seeking everybody else’s prayers so she can be cured. If you can keep my daughter Elsa’s name in your prayers, for her full recovery, we will be very grateful to you all.”

On a positive note, with the help of Kaleida Health, Dantzler was able to reconnect with Shoaib and his family shortly after our story aired on Tuesday.

WATCH: 'I got to hear her voice; I can relax': Tour bus crash witness reconnects with family he helped

'I got to hear her voice; I can relax': Tour bus crash witness reconnects with family he helped

“I got to hear [Elsa’s] voice, she talked to me…a lot of energy, a strong kid,” Dantzler said. “I feel more comfortable; I can relax.”

“I thanked him a lot,” Shoaib said. “He himself is a gift for us; we don’t need any other gift from him.”

Shoaib told me he’s hopeful Elsa will make a full recovery by this time next year.

Shoaib also told me he watched from his seat at the front of the bus as the driver for M&Y Tour Inc. turned around to reach for a loose water bottle before losing control. You can watch a portion of our conversation below.

WATCH: Passenger: Driver was reaching for water bottle on floor moments before deadly tour bus crash in Pembroke