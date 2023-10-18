'I feel very lucky': Explore and More collaborating with local businesses for new exhibits

BUFFALO, NY — Explore and More Children's Museum reopened on Wednesday after being closed for a month for renovations, and opened two new exhibits.

One exhibit is a model of Modern Recycling Garbage Disposal Truck with movable parts, to teach kids about two important things.

"It teaches the importance of recycling and being good stewards of the planet but also the importance of safety, there's a lot of safety things is what does a worker do to make sure they are safe and people around them are safe." said Michelle Urbanczyk, Executive Director of Explore and More.

Another exhibit is a story walk which is a collaboration with Buffalo's first all children's books bookstore—Alice Ever After Books.

"A story walk is where you take apart the pages of a book apart and you lay them out along a pathway so families can walk and read," said Meg Howe, Owner of Alice Ever After Books.

Howe says she feels incredibly lucky to begin this collaboration with the Children's museum and hopes to kickstart more story walks across Buffalo.

"We would love to put storywalks all over the city but explore and more has been such a great partner to launch this," said Howe.

Explore and More is open to the public Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays 10 am until 3:30 and Saturdays 10 until 5 pm.