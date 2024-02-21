'I feel so complete now': Meet 31 of America's newest citizens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday, 31 people became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony at the Theodore Roosevelt Historic Site.

The newest Americans came from 19 countries to come to the U.S.

Some say they will remember this moment forever.

"I wanted to cry, but I had to hold it together," said Leslie Johnson, from Jamaica.

These new citizens provided the following advice for those studying for the civics exam or waiting for residency.

"Work hard, keep studying. It's hard, but it's worth passing it," said Barcia Migisha, from Congo.

For some, this moment comes at the perfect time, like Mike and Viviana Mccoy, who met when Viviana moved from the Dominican Republic six years ago.

"She has worked hard; we had a lot of ups and downs, but she has done everything. She just kept focused, and it finally happened," said Mike Mccoy.