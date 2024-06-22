'My work is wasted': Business owner says someone repeatedly attacking storefront, smashing windows

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thuy Tran, president and owner of Utica Tax LLC, said for the past several months someone has been coming by and smashing the front windows of his business on Tonawanda Street in Buffalo.

"Every month it seems like somebody comes by with a rock. 2 a.m. 3 a.m. They just break it," Tran said. "They'll come by with a rock sometimes with a hammer. They're not even taking anything. If they take something, I would be less mad but here they just break the windows and run away."

WKBW

The most recent attack on the accounting firm happened early Friday morning. Surveillance video showed a person approaching the business with a rock in their right hand. The person looked around before forcefully throwing the rock at the front window. The person then ran away.

Utica Tax LLC Surveillance video shows someone throwing a rock at Utica Tax LLC.

"So every time they break you know it's something I have to worry about financing it," Tran said.

He spends a lot of his time covering up the windows with plywood and repairing each window which costs $2,000.

WKBW Tran repairing the window that was smashed Friday morning.

"It's handwork. It's somebody's handwork. It takes you 5 seconds to throw the rock through the windows but it is actually somebody's really hard work," he said.

Tran said he got this building in 2010 and has been working hard on a new office space ever since.

Utica Tax LLC Surveillance video shows someone smashing the door of Utica Tax LLC.

"It takes a long time to build this place up. It was an apartment building and little by little I built it up," he explained.

But that work is only set back when someone smashes his front windows. From the previous incidents, you can still see glass shattered across the sidewalk and along the frames of the replaced windows.

WKBW Shattered glass from Utica Tax LLC is scattered along the sidewalk.

WKBW Shattered glass sits along the frame of the replaced window.

"I don't think this is gonna be the last time. I think it will keep going and I don't know what to do about it and I don't know why this particular property has this problem. I don't have a problem with anybody and it keeps happening...I feel like my work is wasted," Tran said. "I am trying to build the community up. I'm doing my part, I just hope whoever sees this whoever done this — just stop."

A city spokesperson told 7 News detectives are investigating. If anyone has information, you're asked to call or text the confidential tipline at 716-847-2255.