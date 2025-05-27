'I feel amazing': Thousands participate in Buffalo Marathon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thousands of runners participated in the Buffalo Marathon on Sunday.

"Oh my God," Elyssa Vernold said. "That was harder than anything I've ever done in my life, and I feel amazing."

Runners took a tour of the waterfront and finished at the Buffalo Convention Center, with family and friends waiting to celebrate.

"Proud, tired, exhausted, really proud," Karly Mazurek said. "I did it for my son, he's 6 months, so I'm trying not to cry."

WKBW Buffalo Marathon runners celebrate their achievements Sunday

The women's first-place finisher, Lori Russell, completed the full marathon in 2 hours and 54 minutes.

"It's been a long time in the making. I have a 4-year-old, so it felt really good to come back," Russell said. "I was born in Buffalo, so this is a nice homecoming."

Supporters lined the streets of Downtown Buffalo early Saturday morning. Alyssa Kramer and Amber Marshall were among the crowd.

"I would have been sobbing if I were running," they said. "I was already getting emotional watching them run."

Star Ellis and Lukq Muhammad and Star Ellis encouraged others to take on the challenge.

"Do it next year," they said. "It's very rewarding. I feel great."