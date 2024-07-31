'I don't want to see people get stranded': WNY disabilities advocate pushes for broader access to paratransit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scheduling public transportation has proven to be difficult for people living with disabilities in Western New York.

I spoke with the WNY woman who has had a decades-long fight behind "Stephanie's Bill", to expand bus routes at the state level.

A local lawmaker has echoed her voice.

"I don't want to see people get stranded," the longtime paratransit expansion advocate shared.

The Cheektowaga native told me she went to an event last Wednesday, July 24 for a senior picnic at Como Bowen Road Grove, in Lancaster.

She said paratransit was only able to schedule her between 6:30 a..m.-7 a.m. for her to be on time for the event that started at 11 a.m.

"They couldn't come back until 5 to 5:30pm," Speaker said.

However, the picnic was over at 3 p.m., which means she had to stay roughly two hours longer at the park. In total, she spent about six hours waiting that day.

It is another prime example why Speaker is working to get a bill passed in Albany, for paratransit to expand to reach its riders with disabilities. The Bill is Senate Bill 9703.

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns explained, "Right now, the NFTA is only obligated to provide as the crow flies, bus service from a bus stop, 3 quarters of a mile. What Stephanie and her team have been working with and advocating, is to change that to three miles."

"If you don't live three-quarters of a mile from a bus stop, you can't get them," Speaker added.

She is worried about someone else having to deal with such a dilemma.

"What if something were to happen between that time because I also have epilepsy and asthma that I have to watch out for. There was nobody there at the time I arrived," she explained.

Kearns added, "People with disabilities would have the same access as people in the community. So people see 'big bus' as we call it, but along with that they should have people with disabilities, access to the community, to events, to go to school, for employment."

I reached out to the NFTA for comment on this, and waiting to hear back.

RELATED STORIES:

