'I can't do it myself': Concerns mount over NYS Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program transition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the deadline approaches for transitioning the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP) to Public Partnerships LLC (PPL), concerns about the potential impact on vulnerable individuals and their caregivers are intensifying.

The CDPAP is a state-run Medicaid initiative that allows eligible elderly and disabled individuals to hire and manage their assistants for home care services. However, with the upcoming transition set for April 1, many fear it may inadvertently put thousands of New Yorkers at risk of losing essential care and lead to unpaid wages for workers.

"We're five days from go, and PPL has not cleared my aides to be payroll ready yet," said Todd Vaarwerk, who lives with cerebral palsy and relies on the program for support. "They're still under PPL review, despite the fact that they completed their documentation a month ago."

Vaarwerk, who has arranged for 30 hours of assistance each week, is among those anxious about the transition's implications.

The new management system has already shown signs of strain, with organizations like WNY Independent Living reporting an increased workload as they scramble to facilitate the necessary registrations.

"We have 1,600 people in our program, and we asked them and their caregivers to sign up, which meant we had to put people on weekends and overtime—this agency is not getting reimbursed for that," said Doug Usiak, CEO of WNY Independent Living.

In a statement released by the State Health Department on Monday, the Health Commissioner confirmed that the April 1 deadline will remain, but late registration will be available until April 30.

This decision further pressures agencies and caregivers as they work to ensure everyone is enrolled in the new system within the shortened timeframe.

"This agency is committed to getting everyone signed up regardless of what it takes," said Usiak.