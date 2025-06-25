'I can now say I belong here': New citizens celebrate a life-changing day in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over 42 people from countries around the globe now have the chance to call the United States their new beginning.

On Wednesday, they were officially sworn in as American citizens during a special naturalization ceremony held at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

"I have been waiting for this day for almost six years," said Abdiwali Hajitube, now a U.S. citizen originally from Somalia.

Hajitube arrived in the U.S. in 2020, alone and seeking safety from the conflict in his homeland. He described his early days in America as uncertain and overwhelming.

"Six years ago, when I came here, I did not know anybody," Hajitube said. "I was just holding a paper like this, they told me, 'your caseworker will handle you, we will give you a house and food,' something like that."

Since then, he’s made the most of his new life. Hajitube graduated with a degree in medical assisting in 2023 and is currently attending school for nursing.

Despite the challenges, including cuts to refugee resettlement programs and travel restrictions, he said he’s remained determined.

Now, as a citizen, he’s finally able to do something he hasn’t felt safe enough to do in years: visit his family in Somalia.

"You know what is going on now, they give you a hard time, even if you don't have a problem," he said. "But what I’m feeling today is that it will be easy to do all that."

Many at the event said the ceremony was more than just paperwork; it marked the end of a long road and the beginning of a new chapter in a country they can now officially call home.

For many refugees, becoming a U.S. citizen represents far more than legal status.

"As a refugee, you really do not have any country," said David Muhire, a refugee. "So by being a U.S. citizen, you finally have somewhere where you belong."

Muhire is originally from Rwanda. He came to the United States in 2019 as a refugee and now sees his future full of hope.

"By being a citizen, that means I can go back and see them," Muhire said. "Also, being here means I get to explore a different culture and have a lot more opportunities than I did back home."