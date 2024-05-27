'I can do anything I want to' 10-year-old chosen for nationwide bionic arm giveaway

BUFFALO, NY — 10-year-old Josiah Reid-Clarke is one of 3 children in the U.S. chosen to receive a bionic arm from the Open Bionics Foundation’s Big Hero 3 campaign.

The Buffalo-born 5th grader is an active kid who plays soccer, football, and video games.

But, being born without an arm has presented a few challenges for him.

“You wish your kid didn't have to try and figure out these ways because even bathing himself, getting dressed, tying his shoes, buttoning up his shirt, things that we don't think about. Then when you have a child that only has one hand, it's like you have to just think of trying to find ways,” said Anissa Brown, Clarke’s mom.

Brown says she is grateful that Josiah was chosen.

"When they told me he was one of the kids that were chosen. I couldn't even believe it honestly,” said Brown.

The Open Bionics Foundation and another organization donated 50,000 dollars together, so the three families must raise $22,000 by the end of June.

Josiah says he is most excited to show everyone how he can handle anything life throws at him.

"To show kids I can do anything I want to,” said Josiah.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.