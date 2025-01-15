BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As the January 19th deadline approaches, creators and business owners alike are growing increasingly anxious about TikTok's future.

In April, Congress ruled that ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, must either sell the platform to a U.S. entity or cease operations in the country. The stakes couldn’t be higher, especially for those who rely on TikTok to reach their audiences.

Abigail Lee, a rising star on TikTok known as Bleached by Abigail Lee, has harnessed the platform to expand her online clothing business and share her music.

'I am nervous': Western New York business owners prepare for TikTok ban

"Recently, I just had some videos go viral, and people would be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m right in Orchard Park’ or ‘I’m in Buffalo’ — it’s been great getting my name out there,” Lee said.

Along with other singers and entrepreneurs, Lee anxiously awaits the Supreme Court's ruling, which could determine whether TikTok will continue to thrive or plunge into darkness.

Kenzie Cait, another musician, echoed similar sentiments, saying the reach she has gotten from using TikTok has benefited her career.

“TikTok has been a great tool to use to help my music get more exposure and eyes on it," said Cait.

Charles Lindsey, an associate professor at the University at Buffalo School of Management, highlighted the ramifications of a potential ban. He noted that other social media platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook, could benefit significantly.

“The platforms that remain are going to be the big winners because they’re going to see a big migration,” said Lindsey.

The impact of the possible TikTok shutdown extends beyond individual creators. Businesses and artists are bracing themselves for what could be a significant shift in their promotional strategies.

"I believe in the power of community.. If TikTok goes down, I realize I was able to get this platform because of not only TikTok but also the community of Buffalo supporting me," said Desmond Nicholas, owner of Buff Head 716.