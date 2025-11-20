'I am a survivor': Shining a spotlight on the power of early detection during Lung Cancer Awareness Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and Mercy Hospital is shining a spotlight on the life-saving power of early detection. One patient, Deborah Duerr, is proof of how timely screenings and expert care can make all the difference.

Duerr, a lung cancer survivor, credits early detection for her successful treatment.

“Early detection makes your whole life better; it gives you a fresh start,” she said.

wkbw

After undergoing lung cancer treatment and surgery at Mercy Hospital earlier this year, Duerr quickly returned to her normal life, even traveling the world.

“I was gardening seven days after my surgery, traveling and doing everything,” she said. “Because it was caught early, that is the important part.”

wkbw

The American Lung Association reports that about every two minutes someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with lung cancer, and roughly 360 people die from the disease each day. That’s why Mercy Hospital’s lung cancer screening program is crucial for saving lives and detecting cancer early.

Mercy Hospital was recently recognized in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2025–2026 “Best Hospitals” rankings as a High Performing Hospital for lung cancer surgery, a distinction that reflects the hospital’s commitment to excellence in patient care and surgical outcomes.

Mark Jajkowski, Director of Thoracic Surgery at Mercy Hospital, emphasized the benefits of early detection.

“The earlier it is identified, the more likely that a cure can be achieved with surgery alone,” he said. “Most of these early-stage patients do not require any additional therapy beyond surgery.”

WATCH: Shining a spotlight on the power of early detection during Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Shining a spotlight on the power of early detection during Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Thanks to Mercy Hospital’s care and lung cancer screening program, Duerr’s life continued just as it had before her diagnosis.

“My first question was, ‘Am I still able to go on my cruise?’ And I was told, ‘Oh yeah, no problem!’” she said.

wkbw

Jajkowski added that screening programs are helping identify more cancers at an early stage.

“With screening now, we are moving the needle toward finding these cancers earlier. We are seeing slight increases in stage-one detections," he said.

Duerr hopes her story encourages others to take action.

“I just want everybody to know, get those tests when the doctor says. Get screened, it’s worth it!" she said.