Hyatt Regency fighting to unionize; say key organizer was wrongfully terminated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Workers at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo are ramping up their year-long effort to unionize — and now say the firing of one of their lead organizers is retaliation.

On Monday, employees joined elected officials outside the downtown hotel to call out owner Douglas Development for what they describe as “union-busting tactics.”

Luke Sills, a front desk supervisor who was named Employee of the Year, says he was terminated over minor mistakes that, in his view, would not normally result in termination.

WKBW

“We started escalating out here too. You know, we've been picketing. I've been standing by that door as is my right as an employee, like five days a week we put in guests as they go inside, letting them know about the hotel's immoral and illegal, union-busting conduct," Sill said. "And I think for that reason, I got a call yesterday that I am terminated. I'm fired, and I will no longer be working here."

WKBW

The workers have filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) accusing the company of threatening employees, surveilling union supporters, and creating a hostile work environment. In the summer, the NLRB issued a formal complaint saying many of the allegations had merit, and scheduled a hearing for October.

WKBW

State Senator Sean Ryan and Erie County Legislator Taisha St. John are among those standing with workers.

“The Hyatt’s gotta stop doing what it’s doing. They gotta come and negotiate with their employees,” Ryan said.

“I am not only angry that these workers are getting treated this way, but I’m more angry that Luke, who was an employee of the year...got fired,” St. John added.

The union says it will continue pursuing unfair labor practice claims.

Douglas Development has not yet responded to a request for comment.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.