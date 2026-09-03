BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo has purchased new hot patch equipment aimed at providing longer-lasting repairs to potholes, Mayor Sean Ryan announced Thursday.

Hot patching involves taking warm asphalt and using a roller to press it into the road surface. It is a longer-term solution compared to cold patching, which uses less malleable cold asphalt - the sole method the city was using, according to Ryan.

"Hot patch is here, in-house, and we have a dedicated crew who you see behind me who are assembled to do this work," Ryan said.

Since spring, city crews have been using Erie County's hot patching equipment to smooth out roads. Now the city has its own.

Successful hot patching should last an average of three years before eventually breaking down due to Buffalo's harsh winters. By comparison, Ryan said the old cold patching method sometimes failed much sooner.

WATCH: 'Hot patch is here': Buffalo invests in equipment to provide longer-lasting pothole repairs

'Hot patch is here': Buffalo invests in equipment to provide longer-lasting pothole repairs

The equipment cost the city $60,000, but Ryan said it will save money in the long run by using street crews more efficiently.

"This means better repairs, quicker repairs, fewer repeat visits and more time for crews to go out and fix the next street," Ryan said.

The Department of Public Works plans to begin work with the new equipment on the following street segments:

