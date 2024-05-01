Hope for WNY Diaper and Hygiene Drive is underway

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — May 1st kicks off the Hope for WNY Diaper and Hygiene Drive which supports local organizations Every Bottom Covered and Home Beneath Our Feet. The drive collects essential items for families like hygiene products, baby supplies, and socks. This is the 3rd year of the drive.

The drive runs from May 1st-May 15th. Drop off bins are spread all throughout Western New York. You can find the full list of locations to drop off below.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

