CHEEKTOWAGA — The Hood Taste of Buffalo is back — this time in Cheektowaga on Alexander Avenue, after the event was canceled earlier this summer because of lack of permits and security plan.

The organizer said he has all the permits, security, and necessary elements in place to make the event both fun and safe.

"It's still a good event," said the organizer who goes by "Dilly" and "Julio." "It's always gonna be a great event and we're just gonna move forward with bigger and better things and doing it the right way. I got security inside, outside.... The bathrooms, everything is the right way."

Vendors at the event offered a variety of food and drinks, including green apple lemonade, fish, salmon balls, tacos in a bag, and a Fruity Pebble cookie.

"I'm glad that he was able to work it out, so we're just happy to be able to serve the people today," said one vendor.

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