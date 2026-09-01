BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Department of Homeland Security job fair is underway at the US Coast Guard station in Buffalo after Erie County abruptly canceled its contract with the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center last week.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the cancellation, citing security concerns about protests and potential civil unrest. He also said recruiting ICE officers is "inconsistent with the values we have repeatedly expressed as a welcoming community."

The job fair, expected to draw more than 2,000 people over Tuesday and Wednesday, was relocated to the Coast Guard station following the cancellation.

Media was barred from entering the event, but Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns spoke to reporters as he exited.

"They literally had to rebuild the convention center in a day," Kearns said.

WATCH: Homeland Security career fair draws thousands of job seekers after move to Coast Guard station

Homeland Security career fair draws thousands of job seekers after move to Coast Guard station

Kearns, a Republican, said he attended the job expo Tuesday morning to show his support.

"You can't block something because of a political reason. This was a job fair, a career expo, and at the last minute it was canceled," Kearns said.

Heavy security was present Tuesday, and a couple dozen anti-ICE protesters held signs and chanted at the exit of the Skyway to Fuhrman Boulevard as job seekers arrived.

Stephanie Mejia, executive director of the WNY Peace Center, addressed those attending the event.

"If you are bothered by this then ask yourself why. If you're here for a TSA job, okay, great, that's fine. We need more TSA agents, especially after how we've been treating them and, you know, all the cuts and everything. But ICE, we don't need more ICE agents," Mejia said.

Many job seekers declined to go on camera. But Aneesa Abdulla of Buffalo, who studies criminal justice in college, said she came because she is always looking to further her career.

"Being with the government, regardless of politics... if you take that out of it, it really is a good career path. If you get in there and you do a good job and you can do your work and you can advance pretty quickly. It is definitely something that people should look into," Abdulla said.

The job expo continues Wednesday.

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