Historic Sattler Broadway Theater added to national registry, paving way for restoration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Big plans are ahead for the Sattler Broadway Theater, but owners and designers are celebrating their first major win: earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

The theater has been around since the early 1900s, abandoned for nearly 30 years, It now has a second chance at life, all thanks to Western New York Minority Media Professionals (WNYMMP). The group purchased the building in 2008 and has been working on restoring it to become its headquarters.

Owners said becoming a historic landmark helps to bring in more funding and speed up the construction process.

"The unique thing about the theater is not only will it be a performing arts center but it will also be an educational facility for the kids. The youth in our area really need another third space in order to learn different venues and the theater, itself, will be able to provide that," said Dean Kroll, chief of staff for WNYMMP.

Once the theater is fully operational, officials said all funding generated will go directly toward educational programs housed within the space. These programs will offer career pathways not only in media but also in finance, law and other professional realms.

So, what's next? Construction to begin restoration is slated to start in late summer and is expected to last about 12 months.

Additionally, the theater located at 512 Broadway Street, will be launching a capitol campaign to raise funds. Anyone who would like to donate can do so through WNYMMP here.