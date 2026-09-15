Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff celebrates culture, education and community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York came together to celebrate its 16th annual Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff, highlighting culture, education, music and community under this year’s theme, "Unidos somos más — Together we are more."

The theme emphasizes the importance of unity and community, according to Hispanic Heritage Council President Casimiro Rodriguez.

“A theme that is being celebrated and commemorated all across the nation," Rodriguez said. "It is very important in these times that we are living that we understand what that means — unidos somos más — not only for our Latino community across the nation."

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Rodriguez said Hispanic Heritage Month provides an opportunity to celebrate culture in Western New York while also recognizing and educating communities about the history, heritage and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

The celebration also highlighted the importance of preserving cultural traditions for future generations.

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"We want to make sure that our culture is celebrated and not forgotten," said Sheana Virella-Vandyne, vice president of the Hispanic Heritage Council. "Our mission here for the Hispanic Heritage Council is really to preserve our culture, so by sharing it with others it is almost contagious. Then others will hopefully continue it on and preserve it as well."

The evening included music and a special performance by members of Buena Vista Social Club, who are performing at Shea’s through Sept. 19.

Education was also a major part of the celebration. The council presented the Ralph R. Hernández Bilingual Education Scholarship and ECC Pathways Scholarship awards, recognizing students as they pursue their education.

Virella-Vandyne described the monthlong celebration as a major moment for the Hispanic community.

"I guess we can call it our Super Bowl,” she said. “So the whole month we celebrate our culture, traditions and just the experience of sharing it with others."

WATCH: Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff celebrates culture, education and community

Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff celebrates culture, education and community

The event also provided an update on the new Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute. Rodriguez said construction is nearing completion, with the institute expected to open in early fall.

“Things are moving along,” Rodriguez said. "All good things take time and we hope to be in there early fall."

The Hispanic Heritage Council is inviting the community to take part in events throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15.

"Invitamos a todo el mundo a celebrar el mes de la herencia hispana," Rodriguez said — "We invite everyone to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month."

