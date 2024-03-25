'His legacy is for me to continue this': Hundreds join annual 'Fight for Air Climb'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of Western New Yorkers worked their way up the Seneca One Tower's 32 flights of stairs for Buffalo’s 14th annual “Fight for Air Climb.”

On Saturday, friends, family and neighbors joined firefighters from all over the region to raise money for the American Lung Association.

Bryan Zeller, President of the Seneca Hose Fire Company, said he’s climbing for a cause that’s close to home.

“My dad was a member of a local fire company – Kenmore – for 55 years. He passed away a couple years ago from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” Zeller said. “His legacy is for me to continue this, and I will continue this as long as I possibly can because he fought every day for breathing.”

Those participating in the climb walked up almost 600 stairs and were greeted by snacks, massages and a celebration once they reached the top.

“We think of the bigger picture at the American Lung Association,” John Katalinas, a board member, said. “Things like clean buses, electric buses, so your kids aren’t faced with diesel exhaust.”

Katalinas’ mother passed away from lung cancer, and he said many members of the board have similar experiences. He said the association is hoping to make an impact on every level.

“Everything from laws in Washington, D.C. to here in our local community where all the money stays and is used to fund research and community programs,” Katalinas said.

Some climbers chose to be “ultimate climbers” and climbed the tower twice. Firefighters had the option to make the climb with 50 pounds of gear. Katie Anderson with the Seneca Hose Fire Company said it’s the perfect opportunity for training and bonding.

“We get to see firefighters from across the country that we don’t typically work with on a call that’s more local,” Anderson said.

She said the event is also a great opportunity to recruit new firefighters to the force.

“They think it’s a super out of reach goal, but a lot of people can join a fire department,” she said. “There’s a lot of skills that we can use, and a lot of people can do this.”