'He's just heartbroken': Bills tickets stolen right out of Ticketmaster accounts for two Bills Mafia members

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Bills tickets, now stolen and lost forever.

"He's just heartbroken. I will go to the end of the earth to get these tickets back but, I don't know what else to do, Sarah Cooper said.

Sarah Cooper lives in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Thursday, she told me her tickets for the Nov. 10 game in Indianapolis, against the Colts were stolen right out of her account.

She said the two tickets were a birthday gift for her 11-year-old son to attend his first Buffalo Bills regular season game.

Cooper explained over Zoom, "I think I was going through TikTok actually and I got an email notification that said my tickets were being transferred to Abigail and Madilyn. I was like... no?"

By the time she got to where you could stop the transfer, the person had accepted the tickets on the other end.

She immediately called Ticketmaster.

Cooper said, "We're going to give this to our fraud department. It could be up to 3 to 5 days or it could be longer since your event is not until November 10th."

Cooper told me this happened on Oct. 26.

Thursday happened to be the 5-day mark when she and I spoke.

She said Ticketmaster told her they would either get her tickets back, get comparable tickets, or a refund.

I reached out to Ticketmaster via phone and email and have yet to hear back.

The story continues, however. Cooper said that same day she found her seats on StubHub. They were listed for the same price she bought them for.

"They are still currently on there. I have contacted StubHub maybe three or four times now and explained these tickets were stolen. Can you take them off? Can you do anything? They said no," Cooper told me.

I reached out to StubHub via email and was told they are looking into this situation.

Meanwhile, a similar story happened to a woman in Muleshoe, Texas, on Thursday morning.

Baylee Helton said she and her husband plan to travel to Buffalo for the game against the Dolphins this weekend.

She said Ticketmaster told her she could get her tickets back, in time for game day.

"Of course, with the game being 72 hours away, I'm panicking. There's no way I am going to get these back in time." Baylee Helton said over Zoom, "I've been planning this trip for over a year. It's the first NFL game that we've ever been to. It's the weekend of my birthday. I was looking forward to it, and now I might not get to be there. I might get there and they might tell me, sorry we can't refund your tickets."

She told me she spent more than $1,000 on their two tickets.

Helton said, "They are third-row seats. The third-row seats are kind of between the 35-yard and 40-yard line on the Bills side. Because to me, if I'm going to travel all the way to New York, I want to have good seats."

While Helton hopes for the best, Cooper's story has a happy ending.

Just about four hours after I spoke with her, she got her tickets returned to her via Ticketmaster so she and her son will be in the stands to cheer on the Bills at the game next weekend.

Should you ever be in a situation where your Ticketmaster tickets are stolen, click here. For StubHub, click here.