'He's finally going to be coming home': Missing WWII soldier's remains identified through DNA analysis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A homecoming 80 years in the making for a World War II soldier who was considered "killed in action", for decades.

Bartholomew Loschiavo died in Luxembourg, but for years it was something his family never knew about.

Many even thought he was still alive.

Thanks to one of his relatives, they were able to learn about what happened and are now able to bring his remains home and give this "hometown hero" the proper burial.

Private First Class Bartholomew C. Loschiavo, was positively identified, thanks to his tenacious family members' research and DNA analysis.

The Buffalo native entered the military in September 1940 and was killed in action four years later in October 1944, while in comb against German troops in Luxembourg.

Bartholomew Loschiavo's nephew Bart D'Angelo said, "It was very unsettling. When the report came from the military that he passed away, the family had hope he was still alive because there was no closure, no body found."

That is until Don Loschiavo's father started researching, then Don picked it up from there.

"With technology and Internet, what I did is put Bart's name online, found groups on Facebook that actually discuss about veterans an battles. I found the group Bart was in, the 83rd 229th," Bartholomew Loschiavo's great-nephew, Don Loschiavo said.

After befriending some people on the Facebook page, he reached success with one person in particular.

"I found a woman by the name Myra Miller, who owned a company called "Footstep Researchers" and she provided me all of the documents I needed to do all the research on Bart," Don Loschiavo explained. "It was a long process. I was looking through reports. Detailed reports, morning reports, trying to find out where he was and how he actually passed away. Put together a comprehensive report on why we thought the body that was found in that area was him and making an argument to the government that he should have been exhumed and checked to see if he was our relative."

Which then accelerated his investigation, one that Loschiavo's nephew Bart D'Angelo does not take for granted.

"Dave and Don and my cousin Auggie, their father, did a tremendous job. I think their perseverance is what you got to speak of. As Don mentioned earlier, there are so many other bodies that still have not been found but they found Bart's body, using DNA so I have tremendous respect," Loschiavo's nephew Bart D'Angelo shared.

Since this discovery, Loschiavo was repatriated on April 2, 2024, and now his remains are being returned to the family this week, from Luxembourg.

Bartholomew Loschiavo's great-nephew David Loschiavo said, "It's actually pretty overwhelming. It's a big family. He was one of 11 children. It's a big family. All of his siblings have passed but he has 16 nieces and nephews, including my father. We've all heard the story over the years and it means a lot to a lot of people."

What once left Loschiavo's extended family with unanswered questions, has now created a reunion in his honor.

David Loschiavo said, "I've talked to cousins I have never talked to before. On June 1st, when we have the funeral, that will be a big day when we have the family get-together afterwards, probably with 120 people."

"This has been a process our family has been talking about for 80 years. Our great-uncle went missing and this is exciting that he's finally going to be coming home," Don Loschiavo added.

Once Bartholomew Loschiavo's remains make it the Western New York, there will be a funeral will be held on Saturday, June 1 with family, friends, community members and lawmakers.