'Her passion for public service was remarkable': Buffalo pillar Constance B. Eve dies at 91

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Remembering the life and legacy of a true difference-maker in the Buffalo community.

Constance B. Eve passed away earlier this week at 91 years old.

Those that knew her described her as an icon and a force of nature, as she blazed the path for many here in Western New York, founding the Women for Human Rights and Dignity organization, more than 40 years ago.

7News' Pheben Kassahun had the honor of learning more about Constance who many addressed as "Mrs. Eve", from those that knew and loved her best.

Constance B. Eve's mentee Eunice Lewin said, "Her passion for public service was remarkable."

Dedicated to her community is what Constance B. Eve will forever be known for.

As Kassahun sat down with Eunice Lewin, a Buffalo Urban League board member, and also Mrs. Eve's mentee, she told me her fondest memories of Mrs. Eve having met the Buffalo community pillar when Eunice was 24 years old.

"At that time, I did not understand what it meant to have a mentor but she became my mentor. I always kept thinking what she said, 'Be like a sponge. Learn all you can.' And that's how our relationship began," Eunice Lewin said.

The bond between the two grew stronger.

Constance B. Eve, a West Virginia native, graduated high school at the age of 15.

She went on to acquire her bachelor's degree in English and drama at West Virginia State College at the age of 19, received her Master of Arts Degree, from New York University, and advanced work in Speech Education. She is a Professor Emeritus in English.

She taught at various colleges, including English at Erie Community College.

"I was always in an 'awe' about her. There was something about her being very special, the way she spoke, her pronunciations. Whenever she did anything, it was grand. Her intentions were never minimal," Lewin said.

However, education was not the only realm she made an impact in.

Mrs. Eve also founded Women for Human Rights and Dignity, in 1980.

Her goal was to help women rebuild their lives who were either single moms or incarcerated women facing extra challenges like poverty, mental illness, lack of education.

One of the participants in her program was Cheryl Fuller.

Cheryl Fuller shared with Kassahun via Zoom, "They believed in us and gave us the structure to do what we needed to do. All we had to do was have the desire."

She said she was incarcerated and on her way to serve one year in jail, which is when she heard about Mrs. Eve's organization.

Fuller said, "I wrote a letter, and I got accepted. I spent a year there, but during that time, it was a totally different experience than a jail experience."

Fuller was in the program for 18 months.

Fuller said, "We went to church on Sundays. The women that qualified, went to school. If we didn't go to school, there was always something for us to do, she had us volunteering doing something but it was always something uplifting."

Creating a positive environment for everyone she came across, thus creating a ripple effect on her community.

Constance B. Eve, who also gained the nickname Queen Nana at the 2023 Juneteenth celebration in Buffalo, died at 91, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.