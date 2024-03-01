'Helping people, family and the community': The Backyard Classic preparing for 15th year on the ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Backyard Classic is returning for its 15th year on the ice. It's considered Buffalo's largest outdoor winter event with 80 teams of ages 6U and older expected to hit the ice.

"This is a dream come true," Tournament Director Chris Taggart said. "You know, to play at Canalside, to play at Riverworks, outdoors, playing some pond hockey, it’s just a fun relaxed tournament".

Entering this year, the tournament has raised nearly $300,000 for several organizations such as Hasek's Hereos, Oishei Children's Hospital and Roswell Park. This year's beneficiary of the tournament proceeds is the PUNT Foundation, Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

Never in my wildest dreams would I think that something that started on my little backyard rink would end up donating close to $300,000 over the 15 year span of this event. Chris Taggart, Backyard Classic Tournament Director

If you're interested in signing up for the tournament, you can register here.