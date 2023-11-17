Buffalo nonprofits Helping immigrants return to former careers and higher education

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The International Institute of Buffalo and Leadership Buffalo have partnered again to provide mentorships to immigrants, refugees and asylees.

The Professional Pathways Program helps them return to their former professional careers or to continue higher education.

Thursday night's kickoff meeting brought in 48 participants that hail from countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq and Ukraine.

Leadership Buffalo was able to match the mentees with mentors in fields that match their background in their home country.

Leadership Buffalo CEO Althea Luehrsen said, "The new Americans are so important to our community and to help them become productive members of our society, is very important. Our values at Leadership Buffalo are service, diversity, inclusion and openness to change. So, really, it fits the model and the mission of what we do is to really help people to be the best they can be."

The volunteer mentors represent professional fields like law, dentistry, nursing, human resources and accounting.

They offer advice, offer professional development, and take their mentees to business networking events.