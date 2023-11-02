'Help establish expectations': A message from BPS superintendent to parents on student behavior

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams released a message to parents on student behavior on Thursday.

In a video on the district's Facebook page, the superintendent said in part: "I am urging you and others in the community to help establish expectations for student behavior that extends beyond the bricks and mortar of our schools to help create a safer environment for all."

Dr. Williams then discussed an incident that recently took place at Fountain Plaza. The superintendent said students were gathered after school unsupervised and there were physical altercations. She asked parents to ensure their children go straight home or to their after-school activities instead of loitering.

The superintendent then addressed bus safety for younger students.

"Please speak with your children about bus safety. Sitting in their seats, wearing seatbelts, keeping their hands to themselves, and following the directions of their bus drivers and bus aides," said Dr. Williams.

When addressing these issues, Dr. Williams said student transit passes and bus privileges could be revoked.

"I urge you to follow these simple steps to help your children return home safely," said Dr. Williams.

The superintendent also told parents to:



Monitor and review children's online and social media posts.

Check children's backpacks for dangerous or contraband items.

Ensure all weapons in your home are secured and in a safe place not accessible to children.

Watch for children returning home with items you did not buy for them.

Seek help from school counselors and/or administrators if children are talking about violence, are angry, or make a threat to harm themselves or others.

"Together, we can make sure that we are doing everything possible to keep our kids safe every day both at school and on the way to and from home," said Dr. Williams.