Healthy Options Restaurant Week: Bratts Hill by Chef Darian creates traditional and fusion style Jamaican food

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week is Healthy Options Restaurant Week in Buffalo and we're taking you to Bratts Hill by Chef Darian in Buffalo. The restaurant serves traditional and fusion-style Jamaican food.

You can find the restaurant in the Larkinville neighborhood at 719 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210. The hours are listed below.

MONDAY: 11 AM–2:30 PM

TUESDAY: 11 AM–2:30 PM

WEDNESDAY: 11 AM–2:30 PM / 5PM–10 PM

THURSDAY: 11 AM–2:30 PM / 5PM–10 PM

FRIDAY: 11 AM–2:30 PM / 5PM–10 PM

SATURDAY: 5PM–10 PM

SUNDAY: Closed