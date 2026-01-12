Healthcare workers from Western New York head to Albany to protest federal cuts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Healthcare workers from across Western New York will travel to Albany on Monday morning to join thousands of colleagues statewide in protesting unprecedented federal cuts that threaten hospitals, nursing homes and vital healthcare services.

The workers will participate in what organizers are calling a "Code Red" for healthcare, demanding state action to address the funding crisis that could result in eight hospitals in the Southern Tier closing and about 50,000 New York state healthcare employees potentially losing their jobs.

"We will have hundreds of workers heading out on buses from the Western New York area," said Shameka Burnett-Matthews, an administrative organizer with 1199 SEIU. "We've got people from Niagara Falls down to Salamanca heading out on buses, and we will be joining with our brothers and sisters across the entire Empire State at the state Capitol."

Burnett-Matthews said the goal is clear.

"We want to make our voices heard, make our demands heard and stop the cuts to health care," she said.

Local healthcare workers will board buses around 5 a.m. Sunday for the trip to the state Capitol in Albany. Buses in Buffalo will depart from 2421 Main Street.

The Albany event will serve as both a rally and march, where organizers plan to announce a common sense plan and kick off their campaign. Following the demonstration, workers will lobby elected officials about the importance of healthcare funding.