'He was our Superman': Latinas Evolving Magazine shines light on local hero during Hispanic Heritage Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For Officer Daniel Candelario, serving as a police officer wasn’t just a job; it was who he was. Back in May, the Buffalo community was shaken by the sudden death of Candelario, who passed away from complications related to the flu after returning from a trip to Las Vegas.

He was a devoted public servant, a father of three, and a husband.

“He fell extremely ill where I rushed him to the hospital,” said his wife, Dariana Candelario. “And a few hours later, he went into cardiac arrest and we lost him 48 hours later.”

Dariana said her husband’s dedication to his work was unmatched.

“He was the officer that hardly ever called off,” she said. “He would be picking up those extra shifts, willing to work. That was his passion and his dream.”

Latinas Evolving Magazine shines light on local hero during Hispanic Heritage Month

Though the pain of his loss is still fresh, Dariana has found strength in preserving his memory and honoring the legacy he left behind. She pushes forward every day, and recently had the opportunity to share Daniel’s story in the 2025 edition of Latinas Evolving magazine.

“The title of the article that my son really wanted was ‘Superman,’ because he was exactly that to us,” she said.

The piece, which was written by Dariana and her son, resonated deeply with readers. Tayrin Tapia, founder of Latinas Evolving, said including Daniel’s story brought a new level of meaning to this year’s issue.

“It wasn’t written by Latinas Evolving,” Tapia emphasized. “His interview was written by his wife and his son.”

Tapia explained that each year, the magazine aims to give the Latino community a platform to connect, celebrate, and share their journeys just like Dariana’s.

“It’s a way for others in the community to know who is who within the Latino community,” she said. “Now that they know their stories, their businesses, their journeys, there’s no excuse not to connect.”

Tapia believes Hispanic Heritage Month is about more than celebration. It’s about recognition.

“Hispanic Heritage Month, for me personally, is really about uplifting and empowering our Latino community,” she said.

That message is one that resonates deeply with Dariana.

“Getting to see him, and share my husband’s legacy through his story it makes me extremely proud,” she said. “That my son... my son did that too.”

