'He is strong': Black Rock-Riverside community rallies around 11-year-old football player after cardiac arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a scary moment on the football field last Saturday after 11-year-old Marcus collapsed and went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle.

For his teammates, coaches and family, the frightening moments that followed were filled with uncertainty as people rushed to help.

Daryl Mayissala, Marcus' older brother, was getting ready to take the field when he received the news no brother ever wants to hear: Marcus had collapsed.

"I broke down immediately because what went through my mind wasn't normal," Mayissala said. "I was panicking. I didn't know what to do, and I was saying, ‘What if he doesn't make it or come back to me?’"

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Breona McCarter, a Black Rock-Riverside team mom and EMT, immediately put her training into action, helping resuscitate Marcus until paramedics arrived.

"What went through my mind was just instantly, I just wanted to save the little boy," McCarter said. “I do this for a living, and it hits home when it is a child, so I just wanted to do everything in my power to save him."

Marcus was rushed to the hospital following the incident. On Tuesday, Black Rock-Riverside coaches shared encouraging news, saying Marcus is awake and stable.

Coach Jamar McCarter said the incident was frightening, but the community has been encouraged by Marcus' progress.

"It was a scary moment, but we were able to get through it, and it was actually a good outcome as we are witnessing today," Jamar said.

The Black Rock-Riverside community came together Tuesday for a prayer for Marcus' recovery and support his family.

"It is all about Marcus today and his speedy recovery," Jamar said.

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For those who have known Marcus for years, seeing him awake and recovering brought an enormous sense of relief.

“All my years I spent with him, it can't just go to waste just like that,” Mayissala said. "I love that kid, but God had better plans for him, and he is awake and doing better."

Since Marcus collapsed, support has poured in from teammates, coaches, families and people across the community.

Rhonda Capone, vice president and chair coordinator for Black Rock-Riverside, said the response has extended beyond the local league.

“Amazing support,” Capone said. “I have had leagues from as far as East Aurora reach out to us. The community is coming together, and we are taking donations here at the field.”

WATCH: 'He is strong': Black Rock-Riverside community rallies around 11-year-old football player after cardiac arrest

Community rallies around 11-year-old football player after cardiac arrest

For Marcus' family, the outpouring of support has meant a great deal during a difficult time.

“It feels great to see people worrying about him and supporting him and wanting to know about updates about him,” Daryl Mayissala said.

The community's response is also highlighting the importance of CPR training.

Marcus' emergency has become a reminder that knowing how to respond in a critical moment can save a life.

“If you really want to thank us, then please take a CPR course,” McCarter said. “You never know when you can save a life.”

For the Black Rock-Riverside community, the focus now remains on Marcus, his recovery and supporting his family as he continues to heal.

