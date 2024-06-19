'He has a beautiful personality': Buffalo minister of music deacon leaves on a high note after 65 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sixty-five years of devotion and faithfulness to his ministry.

Deacon Frazier Tom Smith is retiring from his music ministry on a high note, leaving a void in his church community, but leaving it in good hands.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun spoke with the legendary minister of music as he looked back on all those he has impacted.

"Our whole ministry has been here in Calvary Baptist Church for the last 65 years," Calvary Baptist Church Minister of Music, Deacon Frazier T. Smith said.

Calvary Baptist Church Committee Lynne Baugh-Richardson said, "It says a lot about his character. He has a beautiful personality. He is definitely a man of God. A man that loves God and demonstrates that in his walk of life."

Lynne Baugh-Richardson is on the Calvary Baptist Church Committee.

Having been with the church for more than 30 years, said she will miss hearing him take over the organ on Sundays.

"He really makes that piano sing. He has a gift that God has given him and he has used it," Baugh-Richardson said.

Deacon Frazier was also superintendent of Sunday school and a trustee.

During his 65 years as the minister of music, his life was essentially embedded in Calvary Baptist, but 65 years is no easy commitment.

Calvary Baptist Church Minister of Music Deacon Frazier T. Smith said, "I think you have to have a faith in God that drives you. I don't know how many times I've had to pray to the Lord for strength, for understanding, to be able to move through the music."

And to think, he entered the music industry because of his mother, having started playing the piano while attending Bennet High School.

"An opening came at Calvary Baptist Church. My mother was talking to someone and they needed a musician and my mother recommended me. I was kind of hesitant to take it at first, but with a little push from mom, I went ahead and took joined," Deacon Frazier explained.

His impact stretched beyond his church community.

Calvary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Corey B. Gibson said, "He has played with the Buffalo Colored Musicians Club. He's done work within the academy. It truly is a blessing to see just how many lives he has impacted along the way."

Pastor Corey grew up at Calvary Baptist Church and when he had the opportunity to return and serve as pastor at the church he grew up in, he was overjoyed.

"Whenever I begin to talk about working and serving alongside, Deacon Tom, it has truly been a remarkable experience, serving alongside a living legend," Pastor Corey said. "You see someone from week to week and you may not think anything of it but to have someone who really serves on staff, not taking off on a regular basis, really giving it 110% truly was a blessing."

He calls him a living legend.

Pastor Corey said, "Truly remarkable but to have someone of his caliber to help me navigate the early stages of my pastorate was truly a blessing."

As he closes one chapter and opens another, he cannot help but be thankful for the love he has received as he retires.

To him, that was his highlight of his 65 years leading the music ministry.

Deacon Frazier said, "The retiring is memorable. I just never expected that much of a celebration that we're having. It sort of caught me off guard but it was an enthusiastic response to the music industry."

Deacon Frazier is also a father of four, grandfather of two and a great-grandfather of one.

The 83-year-old plans to spend more time with his family, and hopes to inspire the next pianist in his family.