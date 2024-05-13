'He did so much': Deacon's legacy of serving lives on two years after Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For Deacon Heyward Patterson serving his community was a big part of his life.

Now, two years after he was shot and killed in the mass shooting at Tops in Buffalo, the people he impacted are continuing to unite together to give back in his memory.

"Deacon Patterson was such a vital part of our ministry here, and he did so much," said Pastor Russell Bell, of State Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, on Glenwood Avenue.

Deacon Patterson was a familiar face at his church and would often be the first one there and last to leave. Patterson was a faithful man, who willingly opened and closed the church, cleaned the church, removed ice and snow, and even helped in the church's soup kitchen — Plate of Love Ministry.

"Deacon Patterson really loved volunteering, and helping out," said Penny Beckham, founder of Plate of Love Ministry.

At Plate of Love, Patterson would speak to the clients who came in to get food and give them hope.

"He was not only a deacon, he was a friend of the community," said Gregory Elmore, Plate of Love client.

"When my mom died I sat around and talked to him and he just gave me advice and told me everything is going to be alright," explained Elmore. "He was that man to talk to."

Patterson would also help hand out clothing donations with his son's godmother, Sharon Griffin.

"He was just a great person," said Griffin. "He will never be forgotten, we love him dearly, and his death has left a great impact, and sorrow and pain for all of us."

Beckham said on May 14, 2022, she was closing up Plate of Love Ministry, and Deacon Patterson was also at the church. She said he left early to get to Tops on Jefferson Avenue and give people a ride back home with their groceries.

Deacon Patterson was shot and killed while helping someone with their groceries in the parking lot.

"He died serving," said Beckham.

"It wasn't peculiar where he was at the time," said Patterson's friend Lenny Lane. "Serving people, that's what he loved to do."

Now two years since Patterson's sudden death, his church community continues to choose positivity over anger, supporting each other like Patterson would.

"We understand here that we're better together, and if we want our community to be strong we all have to pitch in and do our part," said Griffin.