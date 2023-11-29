'Having us at the table is important': Newly elected common councilmembers hope to empower teens

BUFFALO, NY — On Wednesday, Western New York high schoolers met with Buffalo's newly elected common councilmembers during a 1st Amendment 1st Vote event.

Zeneta Everhart and Leah Halton-Pope are the first women in a decade to be elected to seats on the Buffalo Common Council.

They say being the first in years to have a seat at the decision-making table -- in a city where 52% of the population is women -- inspires them to empower young women to get involved in politics.

"In these rooms where the decisions are being made they are occupied by majority of men, that is a problem in itself, we need more of our young women involved, we need them educated on civics and what is going on in the country."

"We offer diversity and thought and ideas and experiences that are reflective more of the community and having us at the table is important."

Both Everhart and Halton-Pope say they hope to give these young ladies in high school a little nudge to be confident in themselves as they think about their futures.

The young women in the 1st Amendment 1st Vote summit will meet in Seneca Falls in March to take a deep dive into the importance of women in history and politics.