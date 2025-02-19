'Have your guard up': New Yorkers warned to be aware of E-ZPass text scam

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Residents across New York State are being warned about a growing scam involving deceptive text messages claiming unpaid tolls from individuals posing as representatives of the Thruway Authority.



Don’t reply to text messages from unknown numbers.

Be wary of messages from unknown senders that request personal information or payments

Don’t click on any links in the message or attempt to access a website through the text.

Delete and report the message using your phone’s “report junk” option.

Block the sender’s email address or phone number.

Remember, it’s always better to be cautious. If you’re unsure of the legitimacy of a message, avoid engaging with the sender.

Judy Brady, a concerned West Seneca resident, expressed frustration with the scams hitting her community.

“It makes me angry, and I don’t know what to do about it,” she said.

Brady received a text message claiming she owed an unpaid toll, prompting her to take action and alert others in her community.

“I just posted something on Facebook and got a lot of good responses from people who said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got the same thing,’” Brady added, highlighting the community's shared concerns about these fraudulent communications.

To investigate the issue further, I met with Kat Schmieder, Communications Director for the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York, for insights on recognizing and avoiding scams.

Schmieder explained that reports of these E-ZPass text scams emerged early last year and have continued to increase since then.

“I spoke with someone from the Central New York Area who lost over $1,000," Schmieder noted.

Schmeider, who has received several of these scam messages in the past month, emphasized the urgency of raising public awareness.

“It’s definitely a problem and something we want people to be aware of,” Schmeider stated.

To protect yourself, Schmeider advised anyone who receives such messages to verify their authenticity by contacting E-ZPass directly through their official phone number at 1-800-333-8655 or Tolls by Mail at 1-844-826-8400.

“Always have your guard up, and remember, if something looks suspicious, you shouldn’t engage with it,” Schmieder said.

Individuals can also report scams or seek further information through the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker on their website here.