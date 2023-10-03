Watch Now
Hasek's Heroes gifting underprivileged youth in Western New York the chance to play hockey

Posted at 4:34 AM, Oct 03, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As a mission to help "the city that has been good" to his family, Sabres' legend Dominik Hasek started "Hasek's Heroes". The organization gives underprivileged youth the chance to learn the game of hockey by providing free skating lessons and hockey gear.

The free youth program is the second-largest of its kind across the 32 NHL cities. Now for nearly two decades, the program has provided this opportunity to thousands of kids across the region.

If you'd like to volunteer as a coach or donate to Hasek's Heroes, you can find more information here.

