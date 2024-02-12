'Has to be the grace of God': Lifelong New Yorker celebrates 100th birthday

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lifelong New Yorker Ruth Wunner blew out her candles and celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family on Sunday.

So, how does it feel to turn 100-years-old?

"No different than I did yesterday," joked Wunner.

Her friends and family ate desserts, sang "Happy Birthday" and handed out presents in the Elderwood at Lancaster nursing home.

"Ruth recently moved here [Elderwood at Lancaster] in the spring," Donna Michael, Wunner's niece, said. "It's wonderful because she's right in our neighborhood now, so we get to pop in everyday and visit."

Wunner is the oldest of 11 siblings, and her 11 siblings have over 50 children — meaning Wunner is a great grandmother to many.

Wunner told me she connects with her large family through poetry. This past holiday season, with the help of some loved ones, she sent out an original poem with her Christmas cards.

She said this passion for poetry started years ago while writing to a faraway family member.

"We lived two different states apart, and we were writing to each other and all of a sudden, the poetry started, and she encouraged me — and it just kept coming," Wunner said.

Michael, her neice, told 7 News reporter Hannah Ferrera she is happy to help care for Wunner after Wunner cared for her for years.

"Ruth basically is my second mother," Michael said. "She prayed for me as a child. She prayed me through all the trials in my life."

That faith runs strong through the family.

"[My secret to longevity] has to be the grace of God," Wunner said.