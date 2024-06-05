Harvest House partners with major WNY organizations, UB for new Food is Medicine Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new partnership between four major organizations is helping bring nutritious and healthy foods to Buffalo's East Side. Harvest House is introducing its new "Food Is Medicine" program that allows people to pick up healthy food and provides educational opportunities about the foods and overall health.

The program includes Harvest House, the Buffalo Center of Health Equity, the African Heritage Food Co-Op and the University at Buffalo. All four organizations came together for this program as a not just a way to help those who are underprivileged, but as an opportunity to bring together organizations who regularly make their mark in the community.

There is currently a waitlist for the Food is Medicine program.

Another program at Harvest House that is currently looking for donations is the Baby and Child's Ministry. The ministry offers things like clothes, toys, and other necessities for children an are currently looking for donations of diapers, infant and middle school children clothing.

You can learn more about the Food is Medicine program and other services at Harvest House here.