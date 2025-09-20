‘Happy Curtain Up!’: Downtown Buffalo kicks off Theater Season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new season of theater is underway in Buffalo. The 42nd annual ‘Curtain Up!’ celebration took place throughout Friday evening in downtown, marking the start of the fall theater calendar.

The celebrations are underway in Buffalo’s Theater District, as several local theaters are kicking off their calendars together, with a block party, drinks at The Bijou and plenty of great shows.

“Well, it’s the beginning, officially, of the theater season here in Buffalo and throughout the country, in many places,” President/CEO of Shea’s Performing Arts Center Brian Higgins said. “We are hearing from all the producers, all the directors, from The Outsiders that no venue responds to these shows as Buffalo does, so we are fortunate to have a very very loyal and great, enthusiastic audience.”

“We have been saying ‘happy Curtain Up!’ all day,” Artistic Director at the Irish Classical Theater Company Keelie Sheridan said. “It’s lovely that we all get to celebrate the opening of our theatrical season together… I think there’s nothing quite like an analog night of theater. When you come to a theater show, you are seeing a show that is never going to happen again and has never happened before. It’s all about the magic and the alchemy of people together.”

“This is the core of the theater district. If you think about Broadway in New York City, this is our Broadway right here on Main Street in Buffalo, and that’s why we like to celebrate, close down the street and have a big party,” Co-President of the Theater District Association of WNY, Michael Russo, said. “If you don’t come out [Friday], please come out for a show either downtown or at one of your local theaters.”