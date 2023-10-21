Halloween festivities taking over Bailey Avenue to unite community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — All of the Halloween goodies and festivities were under one roof Friday night, at the Edward Saunders Community Center.

The annual Harvest in University event brought in families by the numbers to celebrate Halloween with hayrides, pumpkin painting, face painting, Halloween goodies, putt putt, etc.

"She did her painting with her pumpkin. Right now, we're in the line to get her face painted and we're going to get something to eat and possibly do some rock climbing. We'll see," mother Ocsha Jones said as she and her daughter waited in line to get face painted.

This event has gone on for at least nine years thanks to Buffalo Councilmember for University District Rasheed Wyatt.

For the second year in a row, Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and his non-profit, Dion's Dreamers partnered up with Wyatt on this annual community event.

"I am excited when we get to show the example that we should be doing more in our community so that our children and family can experience those things," Councilmember Wyatt told 7 News' Pheben Kassahun.

Buffalo Bills player, Dion Dawkins explained, "It's a bunch of smiles and a bunch of people being people, in a community like this but sometimes all what is simply that is needed is to continue to keep the glue here and keep the people happy, because it's a tough life and it's a tough world. These little things go a long way for a lot of folks."

The annual Harvest in University event is free and lasted until 8 p.m. Friday night.