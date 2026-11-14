Ground stop lifted, but frustration lingers for travelers at Buffalo airport

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The national ground stop may be over, but it could be some time before the aviation system gets back on track.

At Buffalo Niagara International Airport, travelers told 7 News they were frustrated and uncertain about when they would finally be able to reach their destinations.

An earlier nationwide ground stop threw travel plans into chaos, leaving passengers waiting for answers as delays and cancellations disrupted flights.

For some, the uncertainty was enough to reconsider traveling altogether.

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Jim Rivera was headed to Atlanta to visit his daughter, but he said he would rather get a refund than risk traveling.

"Right now, we feel like we shouldn’t be traveling. What is going on in the air and on the ground is not safe to travel at this moment," Rivera said.

Other passengers were dealing with missed connections and canceled plans.

Ever Miranda said her flight to Fort Lauderdale was canceled. She was traveling for work and worried the disruption could cause her to miss her little sister’s birthday.

"I might miss my little sister’s birthday," Miranda said.

Even after the ground stop was lifted, travelers were still waiting for updates and trying to figure out when they would get home.

David Brown said he was growing frustrated with the uncertainty and did not even want to leave his spot in the airport because he feared getting stuck somewhere else.

"I am just going crazy here. I need to eat, and I don’t want to go inside yet because I don’t want to be stuck in one place," Brown said.

Some travelers decided they did not want to wait any longer, turning to rental cars for another way home. For some, that meant facing more than 20 hours on the road.

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Adam Vanbrekel said driving offered more certainty than waiting for another flight.

“I want to get back home, and then I know I’ll guarantee I make it there rather than guessing,” Vanbrekel said.

Dylan Wood and his group also decided to drive rather than wait without knowing when they would be able to depart.

“We didn't want to just sit and wait and not really have an answer on when we can actually depart, so just a group decision that we just decided to drive,” Wood said.

WATCH: Ground stop lifted, but frustration lingers for travelers at Buffalo airport

Ground stop lifted, but frustration lingers for travelers at Buffalo airport

Whether waiting for a flight or hitting the road, travelers shared one common goal: getting home safely.

While flights are beginning to resume, delays and cancellations may continue. Passengers scheduled to fly Saturday are encouraged to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

