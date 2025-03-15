‘Greatest day of the year’: Old Neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day Parade celebrates 30th anniversary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thousands braved the rain to partake in the 30th anniversary of the Old Neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Buffalo's Old First Ward.

The event, which featured approximately 100 participating groups, showcased an array of floats, bands, local fire and police departments and Irish dancers.

The milestone celebration has become a beloved tradition in the community, drawing residents together to honor Buffalo’s rich Irish heritage.

“It's the greatest day of the year. I’ve been coming for 25-30 years,” Cindy Strough said. “It’s so much fun with my family and friends…. everyone’s happy!"

“Buffalo's got the best parades for the Irish,” Adam Beyer said. “It’s good to be out here celebrating the heritage, it’s all around a good time.”

The festivities will continue tomorrow as Downtown Buffalo hosts its St. Patrick’s Day Parade along Delaware Avenue.

Those unable to attend can catch the event live on the WKBW app or our social media channels, with streaming beginning at 2 p.m.