'Great vibes everywhere you go': Sabres fans pack restaurants across Buffalo for playoff watch parties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres fans are filling local bars and restaurants across Western New York to ride the wave of playoff excitement. Many venues are hosting watch parties for all Sabres playoff games, both home and away.

I stopped by Pearl Street Grill and Brewery tonight, where I found a sea of blue and gold enjoying the company of family and friends in the Sabrehood. These fans might not be at the game in person, but you can definitely feel the electricity of playoff fever in the air tonight.

"Start of the season, last in the division, it's like, oh, another Sabres year. Beer Sabre comes out, Lindy comes back, and then it's like, wait a minute, 10-game win streak, the Sabres are back, keep rising, keep rising, then we win the division, make the playoffs. It's exciting," Austin Yetter said.

Matthew Dean and Katie Fabian drove in from Rochester for the festivities.

"I'm really excited and I hope they at least make a deep run into the into the playoffs. Yeah. And I think it'll be really good for encouraging other players to to come to Buffalo," Dean and Fabian said.

"This is the most exciting time to be a Buffalonian. The community comes together and rallies behind a sports team like no other, and being downtown, being in the moment, seeing everybody come together and witness history is amazing," Emily Powrie and Kayla Clark said.

"It's been great. It's been great vibes everywhere you go. I mean, everyone's very excited. Go Sabres!" Alyssa Butcher and Michelle Vivian said.

Ultimately, Sabres fans celebrated a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins.