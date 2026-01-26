'Great for bad weather conditions': Buffalo police put new UTVs to the test during winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police put new UTVs to the test, designed to help first responders reach emergencies in heavy snow conditions.

The Buffalo Police Department acquired six of the UTVs after the devastating blizzard three years ago to better equip officers for snow emergencies. The vehicles feature four-wheel drive that uses tires but can also be replaced with track systems for severe snow.

"It's great for bad weather conditions," Detective Jon Weber said. "As you can see, the vehicle's outfitted with the tracks, which give us great traction, getting where we need to go through all different elements."

The UTVs can reach speeds of 30 to 35 miles per hour and come equipped with winches rated for thousands of pounds, allowing officers to assist stuck vehicles and navigate difficult terrain.

Detective Patrick Von Eck demonstrated the winch system, explaining its versatility in rescue situations.

"These are rated for thousands of pounds. So there's a lot of things that we could use this for and a lot of situations that will allow us to assist people. Like a car in a snow bank," Von Eck said.

Officers assigned to SWAT and the Underwater Recovery and Rescue Team have been trained to operate the UTVs.

During the blizzard three years ago, officers faced significant challenges reaching people in need of help.

"We had officers that were sometimes getting stuck at the end of the street and having to walk hundreds of yards in the snow to do welfare checks," Von Eck said. "And then, in fact, we had to get that person out of there and we had trouble traversing that snow and then that person also has to as well."

The new UTVs would have made a significant difference during that emergency, according to Von Eck.

"It would have been a great thing to have," Von Eck said. "We make do. We always will. But these new tools and items that we have now that we didn't have before only improves our capability and ability to help the citizens here in the city."

Interim Police Commissioner Craig Macy emphasized how the UTVs enhance the department's response capabilities during extended winter weather events.

"With the snowstorm like this, and we're going to have continued snow for prolonged periods, 12-13 hours, these tracks excel in those conditions," Macy said.

"It provides a level of mobility that we have not had," Macy said.

In addition to the UTVs, Buffalo officers have also been equipped with new cold-weather apparel purchased through the New York State Tactical Team grant, which allows them to be outside in sub-freezing temperatures for extended periods of time.

