'Great comedy experience': Buffalo Comedy Collective opening on Chandler Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new comedy and entertainment venue is coming to Buffalo's Black Rock Neighborhood.

Buffalo Comedy Collective is gearing up for its grand opening at the former Black Bird Cider Hall on Chandler Street Friday.

"At the end of the day, we really want to build a comedy community. Where it doesn't matter if you want to perform or if you want to be entertained and hang out," co-owner Scott Wojtanik said. "You can come to Buffalo Comedy Collective and know you are going to have a good time."

Buffalo Comedy Collective renovated the former Black Bird Cider Hall into an intimate 60-seat theatre space on one side and a bar and concessions area on the other, complete with an outdoor patio.

"Hang out before and after a performance," Wojtanik said. "They're going to come here and have a great comedy experience."

With this new location, Buffalo Comedy Collective plans to offer a variety of classes and shows.

Gregory Crenshaw is the CEO and founder of Crenshaw's Chicken and Waffles. He tells me the new comedy club will be a welcome addition to the growing neighborhood.

"A comedy club down the street would be great," he said. "It will bring more revenue into our building, more awareness to other small businesses that are inside the Chandler Market Building."

Buffalo Comedy Collective's opening weekend kicks off on Friday, with performances also scheduled for Saturday.