Gov. Hochul and other democratic leaders unveil new Buffalo campaign headquarters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Democrats opened their coordinated campaign headquarters in Buffalo on Saturday, with Gov. Kathy Hochul, other democratic nominees and other elected officials urging volunteers to mobilize for the November election.

The office is located at the Erie County Democratic Committee. Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner said his staff and volunteers spent the past 10 days calling people to ensure a strong turnout for the opening.

Adams, a former New York City Council speaker, said she did not expect to return to politics after leaving office on Dec. 31, 2025. She said Hochul called her in February and asked her to be her running mate.

"The only person that could have pulled me back into politics was Governor Kathy Hochul," Adams said.

Adams, a self-described daughter of Southeast Queens, said she was glad to be on Hochul's home turf in Buffalo.

"For the first time in the history of the state of New York, two women will be at the top of the ticket," Adams said. "And all of you who are here this afternoon in this space are a part of this history."

Adam Beam New York Democrats opened their coordinated campaign headquarters in Buffalo on Saturday, with Gov. Kathy Hochul, Democratic lieutenant governor nominee Adrienne Adams and other elected officials urging volunteers to mobilize for the November election.

She also highlighted Hochul's record, citing middle class tax cuts, inflation rebate checks, more than 800,000 jobs created, free school meals, historic investments in education and the first steps toward universal childcare.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Republicans have not flipped a single Democratic seat in special and general elections across the country, while Democrats have flipped dozens of Republican seats. He criticized Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman, calling him "Donald Trump light."

"We are not gonna let that happen on our watch," Poloncarz said.

Congressman Tim Kennedy said there are 52 days to get out the vote, and he urged support for Hochul, Adams and Hakeem Jeffries, who he said would become the first Black speaker of the House.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said she grew up in a household with a Democratic father and a Republican mother, and she cited Democratic accomplishments including Social Security, workers' compensation, Medicaid, Medicare and universal childcare.

"If you wanna work that closely with Trump, why don't you go to Mar-a-Lago?" Peoples-Stokes said of Blakeman.

Adam Beam New York Democrats opened their coordinated campaign headquarters in Buffalo on Saturday, with Gov. Kathy Hochul, Democratic lieutenant governor nominee Adrienne Adams and other elected officials urging volunteers to mobilize for the November election.

Hochul said the campaign office is on the same block where her mother worked when she was a young bride and expecting her.

"This is really where my family began," Hochul said. "Buffalo has made me who I am."

Hochul cited $111 million in education investments in Buffalo and Western New York, free college for the first two years including books and fees, free breakfast and lunch for every child, removing cell phones from schools, and more than $10 billion in tax cuts for families. She said a billion dollars in checks to help with utility bills will arrive soon.

"You're my firewall," Hochul told the crowd. "When we outperform here in Western New York with the power of everybody here and out in the streets, that's the momentum."

Hochul said she wants to help deliver the House of Representatives to the Democratic majority and ensure that "no one who thinks Donald Trump is the greatest president who ever lived steps foot near Albany."

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, and the deadline to register to vote, either in-person or by mail, is Saturday, October 24.