GOP Candidate James Gardner criticizes Sean Ryan in Buffalo Mayoral Race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With less than four months to go until Buffalo’s general election, Republican mayoral candidate James Gardner is sharpening his message — and taking direct aim at Democratic State Senator Sean Ryan.

Gardner, a former candidate for Erie County District Attorney, held a press conference this week alongside Erie County Republican Chair Michael Kracker. The two accused Ryan of aligning with what they called extremist political ideals, specifically targeting his ties to the Working Families Party.

“We need a total break from the past, a new leadership, new vision for the future, which prides itself on getting out of the way of people who want to make this city better,” Gardner said.

He added: “I believe that I am that fresh voice that can break through and finally, break the City of Buffalo free from these bad ideas that have dominated our past.”

Gardner will appear on the Republican line in November, facing State Senator Sean Ryan on the Democratic line and Michael Gainer, who is running on an independent line.

At the press conference, Kracker did not hold back in his attack on Ryan’s political affiliations.

“It's 'Commie Mamdani' and 'Socialist Sean,' they both carry the flag of the extremist Working Families Party that wants to defund cops, ban gas stoves and punish local businesses with new taxes and drive them out of our city center,” Kracker said.

Gardner echoed those sentiments and framed the election as a chance to “reject” Democratic control of Buffalo.

“We put our common sense first and reject the radical agendas of the Democratic Party. Its best days lie ahead. We did four years ago. We will do it again this year," Gardner said.

In a statement to 7 News, Ryan said:

“The attacks launched at me by the Erie County GOP are as laughable as they are unoriginal. While Republicans hold a one-off press conference resorting to name-calling and tired political scare tactics because they can’t win on the issues, I’ve actually listened to voters across Buffalo.



That’s why I’m focused on fixing the potholes, building affordable housing, improving basic city services, and ensuring every neighborhood in Buffalo gets the attention it deserves – that is what this race is about. This is all common-sense leadership and that’s what I’ve heard at the doors and in the community since I launched my campaign.



I have a record of delivering real results for Buffalo in the State Senate and State Assembly. From securing funding for public schools, to fighting for good jobs and affordable housing, to lowering taxes for Buffalo families, I’ve always delivered for the communities I’ve represented. And I will bring this same approach as Mayor – because Buffalo deserves better.”

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner said:

“Perhaps it’s progress that local Republicans are at least pretending to be interested in the largest community in Erie County and the second-largest city in New York.



But that expression of concern is undermined by their enthusiastic support for Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda, exemplified by the gutting of the federal government and a big, ugly bill that targets city families by slashing Medicaid and food assistance for children, all while adding trillions to our national debt.



And for what? To give Trump’s billionaire buddies tax cuts.



Today’s tired scare tactics and cliches about socialism come with a strong whiff of desperation, perhaps because voters overwhelmingly rejected Jim Gardner last November and Democratic voters just overwhelmingly chose Sean Ryan to be Buffalo’s next mayor.



I am confident of the same outcome on November 4th.”

