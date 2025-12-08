'Going to be an exciting season': Kissing Bridge looks ahead to winter season under new ownership

GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WKBW) — With snowboard and ski season underway across Western New York, Kissing Bridge is preparing for one of its most ambitious years yet. The resort, which transitioned to new ownership last year, is rolling out significant upgrades and expanded offerings for guests.

Owner Rhett McNulty said the season began with a soft launch last Thursday, with slopes currently open from 3:30 to 9 p.m. to give skiers a chance to hit the hills after school or work.

"We're just launching the season," McNulty said. "We started last Thursday, and we're holding our soft launch through the week. so people can come after work and after school to get some skiing in for the very beginning of the season.”

McNulty said guests will notice many changes this year, from new activities to upgraded operations.

"We're investing in our processes and infrastructure," he said. "People can expect to see a heavy focus on customer service, and they will see new product offerings like snow tubing, new food and beverage, more events, a lot of new music, fun and entertainment."

Preparing the resort is a months-long effort, McNulty said.

"It really takes all summer. As soon as we shut down, we take a short break, but we get right back into it," McNulty said. "Building infrastructure around snowmaking and planning around events."

Some new improvements this season are equipment, a tubing area and a new boot bridge designed to help guests get from fitting to the slopes more efficiently.

"Customers can come up here, get fitted for their boots and get put on right here so they can get in and out of this building as quickly as possible and onto the hill," McNulty said.

Skiing instructor Ryan McCuba said the changes energize staff members.

"It's really exciting," McCuba said. "We have new ownership, new management, a whole new plan and we're trying to really revitalize the area."

The resort is also starting its annual hiring push. McNulty said around 300 employees are needed to staff the season.

"It's a challenge to prepare for the season, it comes quickly, and it comes hard," he said. "Thankfully, we're prepared, and we're hiring. If people are looking for jobs at a ski resort, we'd love to hear from you."

New additions also include colorful art murals throughout the property, something McNulty said brings brightness and personality to the resort during bleak winter months.

"Leaning into Buffalo a bit, we realized people love the Bills, and we wanted to celebrate that. It really brightens your day on a gray and dark winter day," he said.

You can learn more information about their upcoming events by clicking here.