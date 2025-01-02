'God will take care of them': Second reported burglary for Buffalo church threatens permanent closure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On a day when people are reflecting, renewing and rejoicing with loved ones, Pastor Charles Walker is trying to pick up the pieces of the church he has led for 15 years.

"A lot of people know me and what we do down here, and they would disrespect me in God's house to that magnitude. I don't wish bad luck on anyone. I just say God will take care of them," Pastor Charles said.

He leads Mount Hope Community Church on Broadway Street, in Buffalo.

He has been left sifting through items of his church, almost every week due to what he said is another break-in.

"We had a quad system, each level here and two in the back on stands," the pastor said. "Three separate mic stands, which they are gone as well."

On top of the items stolen in the November ransack, the church is now missing key items to efficiently run worship; the sound systems alone cost upwards of $3,000 to $4,000.

The pastor believes the items were stolen over the weekend.

"When we came down, we went to the back and saw that the window was broken on the back of the house to the bathroom. It's high though. It's not a long one. It's way up here," he said while touring the church property.

He now must deliver this latest bout of bad news to his congregation of roughly two dozen people.

Joshua Savage has been a member of Mount Hope for the last 10 years.

Pastor Charles is one of the reasons he attends the church.

"Great person, great individual, caring, loving," Joshua Savage explained over Zoom. "He's always trying to get people engaged in the word of God."

He hopes the recent events end soon because the church is still dealing with issues caused by the 2022 Christmas blizzard.

The possibility of never reopening is becoming a reality.

"We have cameras all around; cameras inside, motion sensors but with no electricity it's no good," Pastor Charles said.

The church has been undergoing electrical maintenance, which has led members to worship and partake in bible study at Holy Temple for the last six months.

"That's where we've been going. I'm trying to keep my members together," the pastor said.

Pastor Charles has created a GoFundMe to do just that. He said that if the goal is reached, the church will be back open in about a month.